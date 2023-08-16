“Evita” at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Tuesday, April 11th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
NoMA Nights Free Concert Series
Alethia Tanner Park
Shakespeare Theatre CompanyMore details
Sammi Cannold (Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment) helms this groundbreaking revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Tony Award-winning rock opera. In a production The Boston Globe hails as “EXCEPTIONAL…A new generation’s take on Evita,” the story of Eva Perón’s meteoric rise to First Lady of Argentina is brought to life with heart and spectacle.
InterestsLive performances
Share with friends