Everything Nice Day Party 4.20.24

The wait is finally over! It’s been 6 long months, but the warm weather has returned and Everything Nice Day Party is back!

Come bring the day party season in with us at Culture in Ivy City April 20th.

This is a DANCE party. Limited tables are available but the dancefloor is always welcome. Be ready to hear afrobeats, dancehall, amapiano, hip hop, r&b, house, funk, soca, disco, throwbacks and more!

4.20.24

Culture 2006 Fenwick St NE DC

4-9pm

21+

Music By:

Bo & K-Meta

Bobby Flowers

Kidd Fresh

Hosted By Father Fonz