Everything Nice Day Party 4.20.24
Saturday, April 20, 2024

2006 Fenwick Street Northeast Washington, DC 20002
Brentwood

Culture

$15

About This Event

The wait is finally over! It’s been 6 long months, but the warm weather has returned and Everything Nice Day Party is back!

Come bring the day party season in with us at Culture in Ivy City April 20th.

This is a DANCE party. Limited tables are available but the dancefloor is always welcome. Be ready to hear afrobeats, dancehall, amapiano, hip hop, r&b, house, funk, soca, disco, throwbacks and more!

4-9pm

21+

Music By:

Bo & K-Meta

Bobby Flowers

Kidd Fresh

Hosted By Father Fonz

Dance

Saturday, April 20, 2024 04:00 pm

Culture
