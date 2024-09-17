Everyone Home DC Philanthropy Friday Happy Hour

Join us on Friday, September 27, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Happy Hour at Town Tavern DC’s Philanthropy Fridays (2323 18th St NW Washington, DC 20009)! All proceeds from ticket sales will support Everyone Home DC’s life-changing programs for people in our city at risk of our experiencing homelessness. You will gain access to drink specials for an additional happy hour cost. With a variety of ticket options available, find the ones that are right for you and your friends, and start the weekend by celebrating the September Challenge. We can’t wait to see you there! Secure your tickets today!