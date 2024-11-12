Join us THIS Saturday, November 16 @ 10AM on the Union Market Rooftop (Hi-Lawn) to raise funds for reproductive rights.

Every Body for Bodily Autonomy is an all-levels WØRKout benefiting the @DCAbortionFund (DCAF). Since the overturn of Roe, DC has become THE safe haven for abortion care throughout the Southeast and MidAtlantic. DCAF is on a mission to expand abortion access to anyone who needs it—supporting every caller, from every state, experiencing any life circumstance.

Each $35 ticket gets you:

✓ 50-minute strength + conditioning workout

✓ Free hot chocolate or coffee

✓ A way to expand and protect bodily autonomy—even when half the country votes against it

…And, let’s face it: A healthy, collective way to WØRK-out our anger, stress, and shock from the past week.

Grab your tickets here: workdcfitness.com/schedule (click November 16th).