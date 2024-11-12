Every Body for Bodily Autonomy
Saturday, November 16, 2024

Every Body for Bodily Autonomy

1309 5th Street NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, US
NoMa

Hi Lawn (Union Market Rooftop)

Register Here

IMPORTANT: First book your ticket at https://www.workdcfitness.com/pricing under "Classes + Packs." Select WØRK x DCAF. THEN navigate to Book on the top nav (https://www.workdcfitness.com/schdule) to book your spot on November 16.

About This Event

Join us THIS Saturday, November 16 @ 10AM on the Union Market Rooftop (Hi-Lawn) to raise funds for reproductive rights.

Every Body for Bodily Autonomy is an all-levels WØRKout benefiting the @DCAbortionFund (DCAF). Since the overturn of Roe, DC has become THE safe haven for abortion care throughout the Southeast and MidAtlantic. DCAF is on a mission to expand abortion access to anyone who needs it—supporting every caller, from every state, experiencing any life circumstance.

Each $35 ticket gets you:
✓ 50-minute strength + conditioning workout
✓ Free hot chocolate or coffee
✓ A way to expand and protect bodily autonomy—even when half the country votes against it

…And, let’s face it: A healthy, collective way to WØRK-out our anger, stress, and shock from the past week.

Grab your tickets here: workdcfitness.com/schedule (click November 16th).

Date

Saturday, November 16, 2024 10:00 am
Doors open at 09:30 am

Location

Hi Lawn (Union Market Rooftop)
