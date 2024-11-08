Everlasting Light: Singing the Story of Christmas

Experience the joy and wonder of Christmas in the heart of our nation’s capital. Be immersed in the World Stage Theater’s vibrant and engaging atmosphere as you sing along to traditional and contemporary carols and hear timeless readings—perfect for the whole family.

This captivating event features music and readings drawn from the beloved tradition of a candlelight Christmas service. Songs have been arranged by world-renowned arranger, orchestrator, and producer Phillip Keveren in partnership with PraiseCharts, and will feature the Indiana Wesleyan Choir led by Davy Chinn. Indiana Wesleyan University is the World Stage Theater’s exclusive academic partner.