Eris Aubrie’s Tween/Teen Runway Workshop

Join us for an exciting Runway Workshop with the fabulous Eris Aubrie! This in-person event will be held Joy of Motion in Washington D.C. Whether you’re a fashion enthusiast or aspiring model, this workshop is perfect for you. Eris Aubrie, a renowned runway coach, will share her expertise and insider tips on how to strut your stuff with confidence on the catwalk. You’ll learn about posture, posing, and how to make a lasting impression on the runway. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from one of the best in the industry! Reserve your spot now and get ready to unleash your inner supermodel!