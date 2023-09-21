Equinox Market

Celebrate the Autumn Equinox at a beautiful maker’s market in the garden. Grab a cocktail, glass of wine, and tasty bites and peruse witchy art and goods by local artists.

Get into the spirit of the season and cast an Autumn Equinox spell to bring balance in your life! All materials provided for free— make sure to stop by the welcome table. We also encourage you to build your intention for the coming season of bounty & gratitude by sharing what you can with those in need. Consider sending mutual aid to the people of Maui: https://www.mauiola.org/

There will also be tarot readings and geomancy readings to see what the new season holds for you.