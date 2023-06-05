Come put your favorite beverage to the test in an Epic Seafood Pairing Battle of BEER VS. WINE!

Lead by two of the best in the industry, this FIVE round battle pairs both a beer and a wine with seafood bites from Hank’s Oyster Bar’s menu.

Join Julie Verratti, Co-Owner and Chief Brand Officer, Denizens Brewing Co. and Zena Polin, Owner Beauty Champagne & Sugar Boutique, on Sunday June 11th for the beverage showdown of the year!

Tickets are $75 which includes 5 beer tastings, 5 wine tastings, and 5 sea food bites including oysters on the half shell, fried oysters, broiled oysters, tuna tartare.