ENDLESS BRACELETS AT SHELTER

Popular

Saturday, June 15, 2024

ENDLESS BRACELETS AT SHELTER

1258 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
NoMa Union Market

Union Market

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

What is an endless bracelet? It’s a thin, 14k gold chain that is welded to your wrist (no clasp!) with a quick zap. These are custom-fitted to your wrist, so each one is the perfect size for you. We offer these in 14k yellow, white, and rose gold in a variety of chain options – everything from the thinnest of thin, to something a little more statement-making.

Appointments are required (one per person), and are released on the 1st of each month for that month. If you are not seeing any appointment openings, it means all slots are booked – check back on our next release date!

BOOK NOW

Tags

Artists

Interests

Neighborhood

,

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, June 15, 2024 12:00 pm

Location

Union Market
View Map