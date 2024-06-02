ENDLESS BRACELETS AT SHELTER

What is an endless bracelet? It’s a thin, 14k gold chain that is welded to your wrist (no clasp!) with a quick zap. These are custom-fitted to your wrist, so each one is the perfect size for you. We offer these in 14k yellow, white, and rose gold in a variety of chain options – everything from the thinnest of thin, to something a little more statement-making.

Appointments are required (one per person), and are released on the 1st of each month for that month. If you are not seeing any appointment openings, it means all slots are booked – check back on our next release date!

