End of the Summer Garden Social
Friday, September 20, 2024

End of the Summer Garden Social

300 V St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, US
Bloomingdale // Eckington NoMa

Common Good City Farm

Early bird tix $60 (includes access to buffet and 1 beverage tickets) GA $75 (includes access to buffet and 2 beverage tickets)

Join us for an enchanting evening at our End of Summer Garden Social! Celebrate the turn of the season with a delightful catered buffet featuring summer produce and farm-fresh cocktails generously sponsored by Tito’s Vodka. Enjoy a warm and welcoming atmosphere, where you can savor delicious bites, refreshing beverages, and the beauty of our farm. This event is the perfect way to toast to a fantastic summer and connect with friends and neighbors. Don’t miss out on this memorable chance to support a great cause!

This is our signature fundraising event of the year to support our educational programming for youth and adults as well as our pay-what-you-can Farm Market. You can also “Sponsor a Ticket” on our event registration page to sponsor one of our complimentary tickets for residents of Kelly Miller.

Outdoor Activities

Friday, September 20, 2024 05:00 pm
