End of the Summer Garden Social

Join us for an enchanting evening at our End of Summer Garden Social! Celebrate the turn of the season with a delightful catered buffet featuring summer produce and farm-fresh cocktails generously sponsored by Tito’s Vodka. Enjoy a warm and welcoming atmosphere, where you can savor delicious bites, refreshing beverages, and the beauty of our farm. This event is the perfect way to toast to a fantastic summer and connect with friends and neighbors. Don’t miss out on this memorable chance to support a great cause!

This is our signature fundraising event of the year to support our educational programming for youth and adults as well as our pay-what-you-can Farm Market. You can also “Sponsor a Ticket” on our event registration page to sponsor one of our complimentary tickets for residents of Kelly Miller.