End of the Summer Block Party

Join Upper Georgia Avenue Main Street for an end of summer block party, featuring local vendors, live music, community organizations, mural painting, and more!
PLUS: Meet the artists whose art is displayed on the traffic control box project on Upper Georgia Avenue. Hear them talk about their designs and support their work.
This event is FREE and family-friendly, however a suggested donation of $10 helps us put on more community events like this, as well as supporting the small business community on Upper Georgia Ave. (Our organization is a registered 501c3!)
Locations and activities (subject to change!)
7800 Alaska Ave NW – find vendors and local organization tables wrapped around the sidewalk behind the Target parking lot, and meet the artist behind “Black Squirrel”
7712 Georgia Ave NW – meet the artist who designed “Seasons of Rock Creek” and see the new traffic box, plus get an Italian Ice and see some sidewalk chalk art
7709 Georgia Ave NW – find local vendors and live music in the parking lot, PLUS an interactive mural painting on the north side wall of the building
7705 Georgia Ave NW – in front of San Miguel school, see an artist talk from the students who designed the traffic control box art
Welcome to Washington Mural by Leonina Arismendi, Arismendi Professional Services LLC
VENDORS (more to come!)
Merry Pin
Crawford Creatives
Nairobi’s Candle Co.
FairyBoy Crochet
Enjoyeelife ice
Pencil Roots by Varsha
HR Records
NVADE LLC
Slimbaby Thrift
Camilla Angel
Mutani’s Pocket
Nunart
Fahrenheit99 & Co.
E. Ozie Studios
Del Caribe Handmade
COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS AND BUSINESSES
ANC 4A
ANC 4B
Juanita E Thornton / Shepherd Park Library
Defensores de la Cuenca, Plantita Power
Rockstar Pediatric Dentistry
Nile Ethiopian
7709 Georgia Avenue
Sustainable You
DC International Film Festival
PERFORMERS (more to come!)
The Flip Phones
Grief Cat
Chalk art by Evelyn C.
THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS AND PARTNERS
DC Department of Small and Local Business Development | Center for Nonprofit Advancement | GCS Community Partners / 7709 Georgia Avenue LLC | Sustainable You/ Buffalo Wild Wings
