End of the Summer Block Party

Join Upper Georgia Avenue Main Street for an end of summer block party, featuring local vendors, live music, community organizations, mural painting, and more!

PLUS: Meet the artists whose art is displayed on the traffic control box project on Upper Georgia Avenue. Hear them talk about their designs and support their work.

This event is FREE and family-friendly, however a suggested donation of $10 helps us put on more community events like this, as well as supporting the small business community on Upper Georgia Ave. (Our organization is a registered 501c3!)

Locations and activities (subject to change!)

7800 Alaska Ave NW – find vendors and local organization tables wrapped around the sidewalk behind the Target parking lot, and meet the artist behind “Black Squirrel”

7712 Georgia Ave NW – meet the artist who designed “Seasons of Rock Creek” and see the new traffic box, plus get an Italian Ice and see some sidewalk chalk art

7709 Georgia Ave NW – find local vendors and live music in the parking lot, PLUS an interactive mural painting on the north side wall of the building

7705 Georgia Ave NW – in front of San Miguel school, see an artist talk from the students who designed the traffic control box art

Welcome to Washington Mural by Leonina Arismendi, Arismendi Professional Services LLC

VENDORS (more to come!)

Merry Pin

Crawford Creatives

Nairobi’s Candle Co.

FairyBoy Crochet

Enjoyeelife ice

Pencil Roots by Varsha

HR Records

NVADE LLC

Slimbaby Thrift

Camilla Angel

Mutani’s Pocket

Nunart

Fahrenheit99 & Co.

E. Ozie Studios

Del Caribe Handmade

COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS AND BUSINESSES

ANC 4A

ANC 4B

Juanita E Thornton / Shepherd Park Library

Defensores de la Cuenca, Plantita Power

Rockstar Pediatric Dentistry

Nile Ethiopian

7709 Georgia Avenue

Sustainable You

DC International Film Festival

PERFORMERS (more to come!)

The Flip Phones

Grief Cat

Chalk art by Evelyn C.

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS AND PARTNERS

DC Department of Small and Local Business Development | Center for Nonprofit Advancement | GCS Community Partners / 7709 Georgia Avenue LLC | Sustainable You/ Buffalo Wild Wings