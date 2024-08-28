Registration is now open for our End of Summer Cloth Dodgeball Cash Tournament in Washington DC on September 29th! There will be cash prizes and medals awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd. The Team Divisions will roster 8-10 players or you can register as a free agent and be assigned a team. Proceeds raised go directly to supporting future DMV Dodgeball events, leagues, and of course the tournament prize fund!

DMV Dodgeball League members play for free!

Team Divisions

⏰ doors open at 9 am and we will begin at 10 am!

💸 Cost: $40

⛹️‍♀️ Ball Type: USA Cloth

📃 USA Dodgeball rules https://www.usadodgeball.com/rules

👭 6 players on the court

👭 12 team max SPOTS LIMITED

Once we reach 12 full teams- that’s it! All spots are first come first serve. Space is limited. Each team must provide 2 referees per team per division.

Morning 10am-1pm

Open Cloth

Teams of 6+ players

Afternoon 2pm-5pm

Mixed Cloth

Teams of 3+ men and 3+ women.

Showdown Division

💸 Cost: $10

⛹️‍♀️ Ball Type: USA Cloth

⛹️‍♀️ 1 v 1

Mens and Womens happen concurrently. Showdowns for each division will occur right after Team Division round robin and before bracket begins(1pm-2pm)

Register here: https://opensports.net/leagues/e069a9bf-9071-4104-a47d-942d231a1639/info

Location: Raymond A. DuFour Athletic Center, 4400 John McCormack Rd NE, Washington, DC 20011

Parking is located adjacent to the gym $10/hr

Questions? Concerns? Reach out to [email protected]