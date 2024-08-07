Encore Comedy at Atlas Brew Works!

looking for something to do? do you love to laugh? Are you a fan of great beer? Come see the best comics in DC live at Atlas Brew Works! Saturday August 10th don’t miss an exciting hour of amazing stand up comedy and great beer at Atlas Brew Works!

Atlas Brew Works is a brewery in Ivy city with with 16 drafts, wine, spirit, and NA options available. There are multiple locations! so make sure you go to 2052 W. Virginia Ave, NE. Ample street parking is available and the brewery is wheelchair accessible! Food will be available from Dine Withe Claudine food truck.

Encore Comedy produces shows all over the East coast of the United States, brining great standup comedy live to you!