Encore Comedy at Atlas Brew Works!

Saturday, August 10, 2024

2052 W. Virginia Ave, NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, US
Ivy City NoMa Union Market

Atlas Brew works: Ivy City

Use promo code Fray for 25% off! 10 dollar tickets through Eventbrite. Tickets will be checked by an usher at the door and you will be taken to seats.

looking for something to do? do you love to laugh? Are you a fan of great beer? Come see the best comics in DC live at Atlas Brew Works! Saturday August 10th don’t miss an exciting hour of amazing stand up comedy and great beer at Atlas Brew Works!

Atlas Brew Works is a brewery in Ivy city with with 16 drafts, wine, spirit, and NA options available. There are multiple locations! so make sure you go to 2052 W. Virginia Ave, NE. Ample street parking is available and the brewery is wheelchair accessible! Food will be available from Dine Withe Claudine food truck.

Encore Comedy produces shows all over the East coast of the United States, brining great standup comedy live to you!

Saturday, August 10, 2024 07:00 pm
Doors open at 06:30 pm

Atlas Brew works: Ivy City
