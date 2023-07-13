Ellington Park Bistro Bastille Day

Celebrate Bastille Day this Friday, July 14, at neighborhood gem Ellington Park Bistro. The restaurant will be offering the following specials and giveaways:

Each guest that dines in the restaurant on Bastille Day will be entered to win a “Summer in the City” package, inclusive of a 2-night stay at The St. Gregory hotel. For those who can’t make it to celebrate in person, follow @EllingtonParkBistro on Instagram for instructions to enter.

Additionally, each guest will receive a complimentary glass of sparkling wine.

A decadent special dessert, created by pastry chef Patrick Gannon, will also be offered:

Chocolate Napoleon with with chocolate ganache, salted caramel mousse, espresso mousse, caramel cremeux, and bourbon butter pecan ice cream.

Reservations for the evening can be made HERE.