Friday, July 14, 2023

Ellington Park Bistro Bastille Day

2033 M St. NW, DC

Ellington Park Bistro

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free+

About This Event

Celebrate Bastille Day this Friday, July 14, at neighborhood gem Ellington Park Bistro. The restaurant will be offering the following specials and giveaways:

  • Each guest that dines in the restaurant on Bastille Day will be entered to win a “Summer in the City” package, inclusive of a 2-night stay at The St. Gregory hotel. For those who can’t make it to celebrate in person, follow @EllingtonParkBistro on Instagram for instructions to enter.

  • Additionally, each guest will receive a complimentary glass of sparkling wine.

  • A decadent special dessert, created by pastry chef Patrick Gannon, will also be offered:

  • Chocolate Napoleon with with chocolate ganache, salted caramel mousse, espresso mousse, caramel cremeux, and bourbon butter pecan ice cream.

Reservations for the evening can be made HERE.

Tags

EventsFood + Drink

Interests

,

Share with friends

Date

Friday, July 14, 2023 04:00 pm

Location

Ellington Park Bistro
View Map