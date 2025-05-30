WHAT: Electric Wonderland – a neon-fueled World Pride global dance party that transforms The Square into DC’s largest dance floor, featuring international DJs, LED performances, aerialists, live art, and more. $35 per person.

WHEN Saturday, June 7th 8:00PM – 2:00AM

WHERE: The Square at International Square, Washington, D.C. 1850 K St NW, Washington DC

WHY: Because Pride deserves a party this epic—60,000 square feet of pure joy, global beats, dazzling lights, and unforgettable energy. Celebrate love, music, and unity in the most electrifying way possible.