Saturday, June 7th, 2025 @ 12:00:pm
Pride on the Pier 2025
The Wharf - District & Transit Pier
International SquareMore details
WHAT: Electric Wonderland – a neon-fueled World Pride global dance party that transforms The Square into DC’s largest dance floor, featuring international DJs, LED performances, aerialists, live art, and more. $35 per person.
WHEN Saturday, June 7th 8:00PM – 2:00AM
WHERE: The Square at International Square, Washington, D.C. 1850 K St NW, Washington DC
WHY: Because Pride deserves a party this epic—60,000 square feet of pure joy, global beats, dazzling lights, and unforgettable energy. Celebrate love, music, and unity in the most electrifying way possible.
