Electric Wonderland
Saturday, June 7, 2025

Electric Wonderland

1850 K St NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA

International Square

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

WHAT: Electric Wonderland – a neon-fueled World Pride global dance party that transforms The Square into DC’s largest dance floor, featuring international DJs, LED performances, aerialists, live art, and more. $35 per person.

WHEN Saturday, June 7th 8:00PM – 2:00AM

WHERE: The Square at International Square, Washington, D.C. 1850 K St NW, Washington DC

WHY: Because Pride deserves a party this epic—60,000 square feet of pure joy, global beats, dazzling lights, and unforgettable energy. Celebrate love, music, and unity in the most electrifying way possible.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, June 7, 2025 08:00 pm

Location

International Square
View Map