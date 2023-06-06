Thursday, June 29, 2023

Electric Idols Listening Session

1201 K St. NW, DC

Eaton Hotel

Free

About This Event

Join Eaton Hotel for the return of our A2B Vinyl Listening and Storytelling Series at their Library this season with an experience that harkens to times when folks sat down and dropped the needle on both sides. Our hosts for this series have all chosen albums that soundscaped a special time in their lives and will share their stories with us.

Get ready for Eaton Hotel to have Bambi on Lemz’s “Electric Idols” (Original Score, House of Bambi’s Dance Performance).

From recording artists to our Eaton Directors, we’ll feature gems and the obscure names.

EventsArtistsPerforming artsLGBTQ

Thursday, June 29, 2023 07:00 pm

Eaton Hotel
