“Electric” Exhibition by Vian Borchert

In the “ELECTRIC” art exhibition, renowned artist, Vian Borchert, presents her new abstract paintings along with figurative artwork at the Framer’s Choice Gallery located in the hip neighborhood of Kentlands in Gaithersburg. The exhibition runs for the months of September and October. The exhibition is ongoing till October 31.

A RECEPTION & Meet the Artist will be on Saturday, October 11, 3-5 PM. (Free and open to the public)

The Framer’s Choice Gallery Hours: Monday – Saturday 10AM-3PM

The Gallery ‘s address: 402 Main Street, North Potomac, MD 20878

Exhibition’s link: https://www.vianborchert.com/exhibitions/492-electric-fcg-2025.html

About the Exhibition:

The “Electric” paintings collection delve into the dynamic interplay between vitality and vulnerability, as the artist, Vian Borchert, channels the power of energy, frequency, and emotion – what we radiate into the world – into a central, resonant theme. Borchert expresses that our “world is shifting, turning, but is it for the better good of humanity? We’re witnessing global disarray: outcries, conflicts, wars, fractured societies. The deconstruction of the soul, the demolition of cities, a demise of the structure and what remains of it are concepts that are insinuated in the latest works. The works in acrylic and watercolor media presented in the exhibition address the current urban decay through a lens of abstraction. In moving imagery, electric poles teeter beneath apocalyptic twilight skies, weathered structures stand defiant amid disasters. Like us, they persist, facing an uncertain future. Electricity, both a force of light and of danger, becomes a metaphor – a dual edged energy shaping our external world and internal states. In these latest works, Vian invites the viewers to ponder the impact of these unseen forces on the human condition.

Beyond the “Electric” abstractions, the exhibition also features Borchert’s iconic blue seascapes + skyscapes that are tranquil yet thought-provoking, as well as her expressive figurative abstractions that hold the viewer in intimate, introspective dialogue. Each piece asks: Who are we? How can we, as individuals, contribute to healing a fractured world?

Ultimately, this latest exhibition offers a compelling blend of works on canvas and paper, reflecting Borchert’s deep engagement with the world around her and the world within.

About the Artist:

Vian Borchert is an established artist known for her abstract expressionist style characterized by a poetic take. Borchert has exhibited in over 100 exhibitions in both group and solo shows worldwide. Vian is a graduate and “Notable Alumni” from the Corcoran College of Art and Design George Washington University, Washington, DC. Borchert serves as the Art Lead for the Oxford Public Philosophy Journal, based at Oxford University, UK. Borchert has been exhibited internationally in museums and key galleries in major cities like the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, The SAM museum in PA, Venice Biennale and in numerous private collections. Vian’s work has been vastly published in over 100 publications, in esteemed publications such as: World Art News, Museum Week Magazine, and The Washington Post. Moreover, Borchert is involved in teaching and art curation. She is an art educator of many years teaching fine art classes to adults in the DMV area in venues such as the historic “Arts Club of Washington” and in Glen Echo Park’s Yellow Barn Studio in Maryland. Borchert is recognized for her philosophies on art along with pioneering intellectual thought and creativity in the art world. Besides exhibiting her artwork in galleries, Borchert’s artwork is available at leading world marketplaces: “1stDibs”, “Artsy”, “Artsper” and Barnebys Auctions. www.vianborchert.com