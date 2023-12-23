El Techo’s Winter Wonderland NEW YEAR’s BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH WEEKEND!
Sunday, December 31, 2023

El Techo’s Winter Wonderland NEW YEAR’s BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH WEEKEND!

606 Florida Ave NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, US
Shaw // Logan Circle U Street

El Techo

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Sign up and reserve your spot for FREE! $45 bottomless brunch on-site ALL-DAY!

About This Event

Nicecove & La Mantra presents NYE December 31st, 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM—NYE PREGAME!

Get ready for an incredible evening featuring back-to-back sets from @mazlow_dj + @dj.figgy, @neko.berg.artist + @goodhousemusik, and @iam_be_ezy + @jparkmusic_.

NYE AND New Year’s Day (NYD starts at noon) Specials: Bottomless ALL-day for $45 (2 hours) – includes one food entrée, Margaritas, Bloody Marys, Mimosas, and Tecate w/DJ @lexislane_ on NYD!

Tags

EventsDJDance

Interests

, ,

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, December 31, 2023 02:29 pm
Doors open at 12:00 pm

Location

El Techo
View Map