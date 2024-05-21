Member Price: $10 Learn More

Who better to land you a date than your best friend?

Skip over the anonymity of dating apps and get right to the source with El Techo’s Pitch My Friend Singles Mixer! Singles, grab your wing-person and join us for a night of mixing and mingling with a bestie-approved twist.

At this event, singles will bring their own “pitchers” – people who know them well and can pitch them as a potential partner to other singles. Other singles and their pitchers will come up to your table and ask you and your pitcher questions designed to help you decide if it’s a potential match. But don’t worry – your pitchers will be provided with a set of prompts to help paint you in the best light. BUT – we can’t promise they won’t go off book, so pick your pitchers wisely!

During the event, attendees can split a pitcher of margaritas with their wing-people for $X. Tacos and all of your El Techo favorites will also be available onsite for additional cost.

Take the pressure off attending a dating event alone and bring your bestie to help you find your perfect match. Each ticket comes with admission for one single and one pitcher, so grab yours before they’re gone!

