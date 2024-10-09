El Techo Singles Mixer Series

Tuesday, October 29, 2024

El Techo Singles Mixer Series

606 Florida Ave NW #1853, Washington, DC 20001
Shaw // Logan Circle

El Techo

Early Bird (ends 10/5): $20 | General Admission (ends 10/27): $27 | Late Admission: $35

Fraylife+ Member Perk: 50% Off

About This Event

It’s cuffing season, Fray fam! Let us help you round out the year with three Tuesday Singles Mixers at El Techo.

Skip over the anonymity of dating apps and get right to the source. Grab a cocktail and cozy up with other D.C. singles for a night of mixing and mingling at this rooftop hangout. Tacos and all of your El Techo favorites will also be available onsite for additional cost.

Here’s the lineup:

Want 50% off your ticket? Become a FrayLife+ Member when you register and get your attendance price automatically cut in half! Plus, members get VIP perks at Fray events, social sport league discounts, exclusive offers like free and discounted tickets + more.

