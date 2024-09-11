El Techo Queer Sundays ALL-DAY Bottomless Brunch for Cherry Fund

Wednesday, January 10th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Headshot Happy Hour
MONKO Dispensary
El TechoMore details
This Sunday El Techo’s Queer Sundays and ALL-DAY bottomless brunch will be benefiting Cherry Fund! Bottomless brunch ALL-DAY for $45 includes:
-11:00 a.m. start.
-$45 Includes entree and bottomless margaritas, frozens, bloodys, mimosas and tecates.
-Free shot with brunch (if you’re a Stonewall player).
-Drag performances by Tara Hoot, TrevHER and Mari Con Carne!
