El Techo Queer Sundays ALL-DAY Bottomless Brunch for Cherry Fund
Sunday, September 15, 2024

El Techo Queer Sundays ALL-DAY Bottomless Brunch for Cherry Fund

57 N Street Nw Unit 112, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, US
Shaw // Logan Circle U Street

El Techo

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

https://resy.com/cities/washington-dc/venues/el-techo?seats=2&date=2024-09-11

About This Event

This Sunday El Techo’s Queer Sundays and ALL-DAY bottomless brunch will be benefiting Cherry Fund! Bottomless brunch ALL-DAY for $45 includes:
-11:00 a.m. start.
-$45 Includes entree and bottomless margaritas, frozens, bloodys, mimosas and tecates.
-Free shot with brunch (if you’re a Stonewall player).
-Drag performances by Tara Hoot, TrevHER and Mari Con Carne!

Tags

LGBTQIA

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, September 15, 2024 10:53 am
Doors open at 11:00 am

Location

El Techo
View Map