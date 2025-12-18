El Presidente Christmas Eve

Want to travel to Mexico by way of the District? With its theatrical design, multiple spaces, and menu that draws on ingredients and techniques from Mexico’s 32 states, Stephen Starr’s El Presidente is sure to transport. Expect a next-level raw bar (the “Gran Torre de Mariscos,” or their take on a seafood tower, is a showstopper), whole grilled fish, plus à la carte tacos, and do note that brunch is a big affair — a make-your-own Michelada service might be involved.

Join us for Lunch on weekdays from 11:30am-3:00pm, with an awesome Mid-day menu of tacos and our best small plates to follow from 3:00pm-5:00pm. Dinner begins at 5:00pm Monday through Friday. Enjoy our weekend Brunch specials from 10:30am to 3:00pm on Saturday and Sunday. Dinner starts directly after at 3:00pm. Find us in the heart of DC’s Union Market District. Reservations are available up to 28 days out, walk-ins are welcomed, and spontaneous visits to our bar are encouraged. Street parking is available in the neighborhood, but the locals know the garage between 4th and Union Streets (beneath La Cosecha) is prime.