Eid Henna Night

Join DMV’s Muslim community as we come together and adorn our bodies with henna to celebrate the end of Ramadan and the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr– a sacred tradition that dates back thousands of years.

Tickets include yummy Bengali snacks, tea, and a henna tattoo by Bangladeshi henna artist, Blu Mahbub.

Most of the proceeds from ticket sales will also be donated to World Central Kitchen who are providing essential aid to Palestinians on the brink of mass starvation in Gaza.

All are welcome– come celebrate Eid with us!

Sunday, April 7th

6pm – 9pm

FemmeFataleDC

3409 Connecticut Ave NW