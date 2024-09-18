“EGG” solo show at the DC Comedy Loft!
Wednesday, October 2, 2024

“EGG” solo show at the DC Comedy Loft!

1523 22nd St NW, Washington DC, District of Columbia 20037, US
Dupont Circle

DC Comedy Loft

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

https://www.dccomedyloft.com/shows/278570 $20 tickets, reservations highly encouraged

About This Event

NYC comedian and writer Sarah Adelman (HBO, NBC) is coming to the DC Comedy Loft with her acclaimed solo show “EGG” for one night only on October 2nd at 7pm!

Show description: Sarah Adelman, a neurotic, overachieving scientist at a prestigious NYC sperm bank, watches her carefully-planned life suddenly explode when Human Resources discovers her raunchy online comedy routine about her day job.

Tags

Comedy

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 06:30 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Location

DC Comedy Loft
View Map