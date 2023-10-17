Saturday, October 21, 2023

Eckington Day Community Festival

Free

Join us for a free, fun-filled day at Alethia Tanner Park on October 21st from 11a-3p! Eckington Day is an annual event bringing neighbors together to enjoy music, local vendors, food, and exciting activities. Invite your family and friends and make lasting memories in our vibrant community. Bring your friends, kids, pets, a picnic blanket and enjoy a beautiful fall day along the MBT.

Outdoor Activities

