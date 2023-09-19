Sunday, October 1, 2023

Echo Arts Festival

7300 MacArthur Blvd., Glen Echo, MD
Bethesda

Free

Glen Echo Park presents Echo Arts Festival, a celebration of visual and performing arts! This FREE event will include a multitude of hands-on activities, live music, and unique opportunities to delve into the arts. Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, the event also includes a community art project sponsored by Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino. Spend the day at the Park and enjoy food and drink from Roaming Coyote food truck, Ben & Jerry’s and the Park’s Praline cafe. It’s also the last day to ride the Park’s historic carousel for the 2023 season!

EventsArtistsOutdoor ActivitiesLive Music

