Eaton DC to host Marcus J. Moore and Terrance Nance at A2B

Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 2:00:pm
Moveius Contemporary Ballet presents IMPRESSIONS
Dance Loft on 14
Eaton DCMore details
In celebration of Juneteenth, Eaton DC will host music journalist Marcus J. Moore and Terrance Nance, noted film director and creator of HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness, for a special session of the hotel’s popular A2B vinyl listening and storytelling series. On Sunday, June 25th at 7:00 pm the pair will play and discuss themes from Nance’s 2022 debut album “V O R T E X” as well as the director’s career in film and music.
Interestsmusic
Share with friends