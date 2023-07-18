Official Fray Event

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Early Bird Registration Now Open for DC Fray Fall Season

Varies based on league

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Pricing varies by sport

About This Event

Looking for new faces + new fun? Check out our social sports leagues for the upcoming season! 

 

This fall, DC Fray is offering tennis, basketball, axe throwing, cornhole, volleyball, softball + more! No matter your skill level or sports preference, we have the league that’s right for you. Sign up before Tuesday, August 8 for $10 off the cost of registration with early bird pricing!

Tags

SportsFray eventsSocial sports

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 12:00 am

Location

Varies based on league