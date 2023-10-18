Early Bird Registration Ends for Winter Social Sport Leagues

Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
Fall CiNoMatic Movie Series at Alethia Tanner Park Final Screening
Alethia Tanner Park
Official Fray Event
Today is the last day to get an exclusive discount on DC Fray winter league registration!
Don’t miss your chance to break the ice with DC Fray winter leagues. Make new friends and get active with one of our social sports leagues this season. We’re offering tennis, basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, softball, bowling + more! No matter your skill level, we have the league that’s right for you.
Three ways to register:
Want 10% off registration prices? Become a Fraylife member today!
Did you know you can score big savings as a Fraylife member on everything from sports registration to full open bar access at all our events, free ticket giveaways for offerings like music festivals and sports games, and exclusive deals on everything from wine tastings to fitness competitions? Game, set, match. Become a Fraylife member today!
Interestsfitness, Fray events, Pickleball, Kickball, Baseball, Axe throwing, Cornhole, Flag football, Soccer, Tennis, Volleyball, Social Sports
Share with friends