Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Early Bird Pricing Ends Today for DC Fray Fall Sports

Varies based on league

About This Event

Are you balling on a budget this fall? With early bird pricing, you can save $10 when you register by midnight!

 

This season, DC Fray is offering tennis, basketball, axe throwing, cornhole, volleyball, softball + more! Whether you’re putting your skills to the test or trying a sport outside your comfort zone, DC Fray has a league that’s right for you. Sign up as an individual, small group or full team today to get $10 off.

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 11:59 pm

Varies based on league