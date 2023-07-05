E60 Fitness Pop-Up Class at Aslin Beer Co.

Start your Saturday off with one of E60 Fitness’ gut-busting, total body workouts instructed by one of our elite trainers, and then cool down with a nice cold brew at Aslin Beer Co. Earn your beer with the top-rated fitness studio in Arlington & Alexandria while making friends with our awesome community!

All you need to bring is yourself dressed in athletic wear and a yoga mat. We’ll bring some yoga mats in case anyone forgets, but not enough for everyone.

Ticket only includes entrance into the class. All are welcome to purchase a ticket, and everyone is encouraged to meet us at the brewery after the class in case you’re unable to attend.

Reach out to [email protected] with any questions!