E60 Fitness Pop-Up Class at Aslin Beer Co.

Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party
metrobar
Aslin Beer Co.More details
Start your Saturday off with one of E60 Fitness’ gut-busting, total body workouts instructed by one of our elite trainers, and then cool down with a nice cold brew at Aslin Beer Co. Earn your beer with the top-rated fitness studio in Arlington & Alexandria while making friends with our awesome community!
All you need to bring is yourself dressed in athletic wear and a yoga mat. We’ll bring some yoga mats in case anyone forgets, but not enough for everyone.
Ticket only includes entrance into the class. All are welcome to purchase a ticket, and everyone is encouraged to meet us at the brewery after the class in case you’re unable to attend.
Reach out to [email protected] with any questions!
InterestsEvents, wellness, Food + Drink
