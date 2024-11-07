Dupont Circle Holiday Sip + Shop
Thursday, November 14, 2024

Dupont Circle Holiday Sip + Shop

1600 - 1800 Connecticut Ave. NW Suite 502, WASHINGTON, District of Columbia 20009, US
Dupont Circle

Connecticut Avenue in Dupont Circle

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Tickets are free with RSVP.

About This Event

Get a jump on holiday shopping and meet your local community during the Dupont Circle BID’s second annual shop local Holiday Sip & Shop event on Thursday, November 14th from 5-7 PM! At Sip & Shop, we provide free treats at local businesses while you shop around the block! A great way to treat yourself while you get the perfect gift for your loved ones.

Enjoy complimentary wine, tea, and snacks while you shop at these participating SIP + SHOP businesses:

1) Copenhaver – Greeting Cards, Gift Wrap, Personal Stationery, Gifts and More. 1621 Connecticut Avenue

2) Blue Mercury – Gifts for Women & Men. Bath + Body, Fragrance, Gift Sets, Skincare, Candles & More. 1625 Connecticut Avenue

3) Tea Mansion – Tea, Teaware, Gift Sets, Stocking Stuffers, Gift Cards. 1627 Connecticut Avenue

4) Tanem – Clothing, Jewelry, Home Decor and Gifts. 1627 Connecticut Avenue

5) Street Commerce – High-end, sustainable fashion & pre-loved luxury items. Upstairs at 1633 Connecticut Avenue

6) Bloom Boutique – Specials include 50% off all clothing, shoes, scarves and handbags & 30% off all jewelry. 1719 Connecticut Avenue

7) Spa Logic – Gift Card Sale, Complimentary Mini Massages, and Kathy Luu Book Signing. 1721 Connecticut Avenue

8) Bite the Fruit – Sex-positive, friendly boutique featuring adult novelty and provocative wear. 2nd floor, 1723 Connecticut Avenue

Be sure to stop by the Dupont Circle BID’s Welcome Table (1601 Conn. Ave) for a map and directions. The first 25 visitors will receive a swag bag!

RSVP to get all the details and updates sent straight to you.

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, November 14, 2024 12:09 pm
Doors open at 05:00 am

Location

Connecticut Avenue in Dupont Circle
View Map