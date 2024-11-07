Dupont Circle Holiday Sip + Shop

Sunday, December 15th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Sunday Night Bingo at Calico
Calico
Connecticut Avenue in Dupont CircleMore details
Get a jump on holiday shopping and meet your local community during the Dupont Circle BID’s second annual shop local Holiday Sip & Shop event on Thursday, November 14th from 5-7 PM! At Sip & Shop, we provide free treats at local businesses while you shop around the block! A great way to treat yourself while you get the perfect gift for your loved ones.
Enjoy complimentary wine, tea, and snacks while you shop at these participating SIP + SHOP businesses:
1) Copenhaver – Greeting Cards, Gift Wrap, Personal Stationery, Gifts and More. 1621 Connecticut Avenue
2) Blue Mercury – Gifts for Women & Men. Bath + Body, Fragrance, Gift Sets, Skincare, Candles & More. 1625 Connecticut Avenue
3) Tea Mansion – Tea, Teaware, Gift Sets, Stocking Stuffers, Gift Cards. 1627 Connecticut Avenue
4) Tanem – Clothing, Jewelry, Home Decor and Gifts. 1627 Connecticut Avenue
5) Street Commerce – High-end, sustainable fashion & pre-loved luxury items. Upstairs at 1633 Connecticut Avenue
6) Bloom Boutique – Specials include 50% off all clothing, shoes, scarves and handbags & 30% off all jewelry. 1719 Connecticut Avenue
7) Spa Logic – Gift Card Sale, Complimentary Mini Massages, and Kathy Luu Book Signing. 1721 Connecticut Avenue
8) Bite the Fruit – Sex-positive, friendly boutique featuring adult novelty and provocative wear. 2nd floor, 1723 Connecticut Avenue
Be sure to stop by the Dupont Circle BID’s Welcome Table (1601 Conn. Ave) for a map and directions. The first 25 visitors will receive a swag bag!
RSVP to get all the details and updates sent straight to you.
