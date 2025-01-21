Dry Jan Party at The Square
Thursday, January 23, 2025

1850 K Street Northwest Washington, DC 20006

The Square’s Dry January Party in partnership with Zero Proof Nation and Booze Free in DC. Mocktails, Tastings, Goodie Bags, Good Vibes, and Great Community!

Join us at The Square for a fun-filled event celebrating a booze-free month. Sip on delicious mocktails, sample tasty non-alcohol brands and beverages, and mingle with like-minded individuals in a welcoming atmosphere.

This event is perfect for anyone who enjoys a night out without a hangover. We will showcase various non-alcoholic drinks, delicious food options, shopping, tarot reader and good music. Whether participating in Dry January or simply looking for a fun evening out, this party has something for everyone.

Everyone who purchases a ticket will leave with a gift bag worth more than $30 of goodies!

Ages 21+

Thursday, January 23, 2025 05:30 pm

