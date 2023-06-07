Dry-Hopped Liberty Apple Party

Liberty Apple Cider is back and the new vintage of Liberty is dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Nelson* hops for the first time in over a century, bringing the recreation that much closer to full historical dry-hopped accuracy. Celebrate with Heurich House and ANXO at the official release party in the museum’s biergarten on Saturday, June 24 from 5 – 8 p.m.

At the release party, enjoy the hopped cider alongside the non-hopped version, and participate in games that test your knowledge about ciders. Our museum educators will be around to tell you the story of the original Liberty Apple, and share historic images & articles from our collection. While you learn and taste, Prohibition-era tunes will play, bringing you back to early 20th-century DC. At each table find a stack of “Apple to Apples” game cards for you to really get into the theme.

While visiting the biergarten, explore HOME/BREWED, an exhibit featuring 1,000 objects from the historic Heurich brewery. A limited selection of local beers, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available. 1921, a Biergarten, supports the museum’s Small Business Development programs.

The ANXO cider team – known for their dry-fermented ciders – worked closely with Heurich House to create a 21st Century version of legendary D.C. brewer Christian Heurich’s Prohibition-era offering using the same Stayman Winesap apples. This version of the modern cider was fermented in a foeder and dry-hopped with varieties from Right Proper Brewing Co.

*Hop varieties would have been different and this is a modern interpretation!

This event is free, but RSVP is requested.