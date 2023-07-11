Sunday, July 16, 2023

Drunk Shakespeare at The Sage

1100 13th St. NW, DC
Downtown

The Sage

$45.58+

About This Event

Join The Drunk Shakespeare Society for an unforgettable evening of Shakespearean revelry, where cocktails meet the classics. Set within a speakeasy located behind the Sage Theater, five fearless actors take on the classics after downing shots of various alcohols. Every show is different depending on who is drinking and what they’re drinking.

Performing artsFood + Drink

Date

Sunday, July 16, 2023 07:00 pm

Location

The Sage
