Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Draw Your Life

65 I St. SW, DC

Rubell Museum DC

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

In this hands-on workshop hosted by the Rubell Museum DC, Washington Post comics editor Hannah Good will walk you through the art of observational comics. You’ll learn how to use the same skills journalists use to record your everyday.

We’ll supply paper and pens, but encourage you to bring colored pencils if you’d like!

Tags

ArtistsLive performances

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 06:30 pm

Location

Rubell Museum DC
View Map