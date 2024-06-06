Tuesday, June 25th, 2024 @ 12:00:am
Friday, June 28, 2024
Drag Underground
19 Dupont Circle NW Washington, DC 20036
Dupont UndergroundMore details
DOORS OPEN 7:30pm
SHOW BEGINS 8:30pm
Featuring: Destiny B Childs , Cake Pop! , Bombalicious Eklaver, Kabuki Bukkake, Xander Childs Valentino
Join Dupont Underground and the Washington Blade every 4th Friday for Drag Underground. Featuring some of the best Drag Queens in DC!
