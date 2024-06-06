Drag Underground

Friday, June 28, 2024

19 Dupont Circle NW Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Underground

General Admission $20.00 Discount (Students, Military, Senior) $15.00

DOORS OPEN 7:30pm

SHOW BEGINS 8:30pm

Featuring: Destiny B Childs , Cake Pop! , Bombalicious Eklaver, Kabuki Bukkake, Xander Childs Valentino

Join Dupont Underground and the Washington Blade every 4th Friday for Drag Underground. Featuring some of the best Drag Queens in DC!

Friday, June 28, 2024 08:00 pm
Doors open at 7:30 PM

Dupont Underground
