Drag Queen Story Time With Tara Hoot
Saturday, November 11, 2023

Drag Queen Story Time With Tara Hoot

Crazy Aunt Helen's 713 8th St., DC
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

Crazy Aunt Helen's

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$5

About This Event

Join Tara Hoot and her puppet friend, Tater Tot, as they read stories, share songs, and encourage everyone to have fun, be gorgeous, and celebrate themselves! We can’t wait to welcome you to Washington, DC’s ONLY Drag Story Time Brunch!

For weekday events there is a $15 food and beverage minimum per person, for weekends the minimum is $25. For your convenience and the convenience of our employees we apply an auto-gratuity to all event checks.

Tags

booksPerforming artsLGBTQIA

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, November 11, 2023 10:00 am

Location

Crazy Aunt Helen's
View Map