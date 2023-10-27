Drag Queen Story Time With Tara Hoot

Join Tara Hoot and her puppet friend, Tater Tot, as they read stories, share songs, and encourage everyone to have fun, be gorgeous, and celebrate themselves! We can’t wait to welcome you to Washington, DC’s ONLY Drag Story Time Brunch!

For weekday events there is a $15 food and beverage minimum per person, for weekends the minimum is $25. For your convenience and the convenience of our employees we apply an auto-gratuity to all event checks.