Drag Duels Drag Brunch

Join Sirène Noir Sidor-Jackson, the Reigning Drag Duels Champion, Vagenesis the 2022 National Bearded Empress, and a very special guest judge, as they preside over the most stunning DRAG lipsync battle! Chasen D Attenshun VS. Dustyn Dawn VS. Miss T Rose Sidora!

Tickets are limited, and this event is expected to sell out, so get yours today!

IMPORTANT: By purchasing tickets, all guests agree to the Liability Waiver, Park Rules & Regulations, and(if applicable) Membership Agreement Regulations in the sections below.

ALL GUESTS WITH DOGS: Must register your pup via Bark Social’s login portal and are required to upload current vaccination records (Rabies, Distemper) and be neutered/spayed if over 12 months of age, THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS. There is no outside food or beverage allowed inside Bark Social. Bark Social has a full menu of food, coffee, beer, wine, seltzers, liquor, and frozen drinks. Please note that tickets are non-refundable and all guests must follow the rule and regulations set forth by Bark Social.

Dog Registration Form: here

Bark Social Admission: We waive the day pass fees ($14.99 value) for guests with dogs who have purchased tickets to the Drag show. Dogs are not required to enter!