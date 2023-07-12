(D)rafts and (C)rafts combines dozens of local craft beverage producers and artisan makers in the District’s first small-scale producers festival. On Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 12-4pm, join the DC Brewers’ Guild and the newly established DC Makers’ Guild for this indoor festival at Dock 5 in the Union Market District.

Grab unlimited tastes from craft beverage producers while exploring locally made artisan goods such as ceramicists, woodworkers, printmakers, jewelers, and more. Stop by the craft station to express your creativity or visit the Guild info booth to learn about their work and how to get involved.

Both Guilds work to unify independent producers, raise awareness and appreciation of the quality and diversity of their industries, and influence public policy decisions to create a business environment that allows them to continue to grow and flourish. Funds raised from this festival will allow the work to continue – especially as they rebuild after the pandemic.

Chefs from Union Market will serve throughout the event for festival- goers to purchase food and nonalcoholic beverages. (Food vendors to be announced soon).

Dock5 at Union Market is accessible by metro and bus.

Vendors:*

Confirmed Artisans/Makers:

– Bicycle Trash

– DC is My City

– Godet Woodworking

– Kuzeh Pottery

– Right Place Studio

– Stitch & Rivet

– Bailiwick Clothing Company

– All Mapped Out

– It’s OK Clay

– Voyager Bag Works

– London Wick

– Sio Ceramics

– All Very Goods

– Fresh Pear

Confirmed Beverage Producers:

– Aslin

– Atlas Brew Works

– Black Viking

– Black Brew Movement

– Bluejacket

– DC Brau Brewing Co.

– Other Half

-Red Bear Brewing Co.

– Right Proper Brewing Co.

– Valor Brewpub

– Crooked Run

– Urban Garden Brewing

– Caboose Brewing

– Dynasty Brewing Co.

– Cotton & Reed

– District Made

– Lost Generation

More coming soon….

*For vendors: This is a curated, invite-only market