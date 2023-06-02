DPW Truck Touch

Truck Touch will feature a variety of free activities for kids and adults. A host of DC government agencies will present and demonstrate nearly 30 vehicles used to clean and repair streets, change traffic lights, collect refuse, clear snow, provide emergency services, administer mobile health care, and more. Coordinated annually by the DC Department of Public Works, kids are encouraged to climb into trucks and adults invited to test drive various equipment. The DC Department of Parks and Recreation will also provide a bevy of activities for kids and adults including tennis, basketball and fitness activities. Free boxed lunches will be provided to kids up to age 18 as part of the DC Free Summer Meals Program.