Downtown Columbia Culinary Walking Tour

Join Downtown Columbia Partnership for their 2nd Annual Culinary Walking Tour of Downtown Columbia. Participating restaurants include: Clove & Cardamom, Cured, Seasons 52, The Collective Offshore, The 3rd and more.

Two ticket levels — Nibbles (all ages), and Nibbles & Drink Pairings (21+). Participants receive a Walkabout Card that they take via one of two routes to the featured restaurants to receive their nibbles and drink specials.

This is a walking event. Get your steps in and get your snack on. Please be prepared to walk all around Downtown Columbia, from restaurant to restaurant. Depending on the route you take, the total distance covered will be 2.5-3.2 miles and could be an hour or more of time spent walking.