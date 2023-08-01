Dougie Poole –

A country songwriter from Brooklyn’s indie underground, Dougie Poole blurs the lines between genre and generation on his third solo album, The Rainbow Wheel of Death. Rooted in sharp songwriting, Poole’s golden baritone, and the organic sounds of a live-in-the-studio band, it’s a classic-sounding record for the modern world, stocked with songs that make room for everything from old-school synthesizers to contemporary storytelling.

Tonstartssbandht –

Andy and Edwin Mathis White are the duo known as Tonstartssbandht. They began in August of 2007 in their hometown of Orlando, Florida. Soon after, Andy and Edwin moved to their new respective homes in Montreal and New York City. In these two cities Tonstartssbandht continued under the restraint of solo writing, recording, and e-mailed collaboration. This method of songwriting and exchange was carried through on their three self-released 2009 albums, An When, Dick Nights, and Maihama. After bringing the split psyche sets on the road, the focus eventually shifted toward a streamlined live instrumentation involving their voices and analog ware. As Tonstartssbandht continued touring, the recording never stopped. Full set live cassettes followed with Nantes, Hanoi, and Christchurch. After moving back to Orlando in early 2016, their home studio album Sorcerer was finally completed and released via Mexican Summer the following year. The duo spent the pandemic writing new material after a touring hiatus and are issuing a new LP in the fall of 2021 alongside a full North American Tour.