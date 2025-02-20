Doubles Coffee Cupping Series
3118 Georgia Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20010 United States

About This Event

Join us at Doubles for our monthly coffee cupping series! Our Coffee Director Sam will lead us through a tasting of coffees from various roasters featured in the Doubles Coffee Club. We’ll learn about why we taste by cupping and discuss how to understand flavor perception in specialty coffee.

About Doubles & Where to Meet

Doubles is a cozy neighborhood café and community space in DC’s historic Park View neighborhood. We serve espresso, drip coffee, breakfast + lunch sandwiches, and pastries and offer indoor and outdoor patio seating. This event will take place next door at our sister restaurant, Sonny’s pizza, located at 3120 Georgia Avenue NW, on the ground level.

Friday, February 28, 2025 11:00 am

