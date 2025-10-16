Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Saturday, October 18, 2025
Dorothy Height Elementary School PTO Fall Bake Sale
4148 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth Community MarketMore details
About This Event
Please join and support the Dorothy Height Elementary PTO at their annual fall bake sale this Saturday, October 18 from 9 am-1 pm at the Petworth Community Market! We’ll have many delicious treats and yummy cider to fuel your farmer’s market trip. Proceeds support classrooms, teachers, field trips, and school enhancements. We look forward to seeing you there!
