Dorothy Height Elementary School PTO Fall Bake Sale
Saturday, October 18, 2025

Dorothy Height Elementary School PTO Fall Bake Sale

4148 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Petworth Community Market

More details
Add to Calendar

Items priced per item

About This Event

Please join and support the Dorothy Height Elementary PTO at their annual fall bake sale this Saturday, October 18 from 9 am-1 pm at the Petworth Community Market! We’ll have many delicious treats and yummy cider to fuel your farmer’s market trip. Proceeds support classrooms, teachers, field trips, and school enhancements. We look forward to seeing you there!

Tags

CharityEventsFood + Drink

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, October 18, 2025 09:00 am
Doors open at 09:00 am

Location

Petworth Community Market
View Map