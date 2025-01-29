Dono Dono Live at Songbyrd!

Dono Dono, local indie pop musician, is headlining Songbyrd on Feb. 16th! With a multigenre sound, he’ll blend dance, jazz, latin, soul, and pop music to enrapture his audiences. His debut EP “Prom” is a collection of introspective tracks that touch on a variety of themes, including masculinity, sexuality, grief, relationships, stress, and love. Through his music, Dono Dono shares his personal experiences and the expectations that come with them, creating a unique and impactful sound that resonates with listeners.