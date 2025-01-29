Dono Dono Live at Songbyrd!
Sunday, February 16, 2025

Dono Dono Live at Songbyrd!

540 Penn Street NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, US
NoMa Union Market

Songbyrd Music House

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$15 in advance and $18 day of!

About This Event

Dono Dono, local indie pop musician, is headlining Songbyrd on Feb. 16th! With a multigenre sound, he’ll blend dance, jazz, latin, soul, and pop music to enrapture his audiences. His debut EP “Prom” is a collection of introspective tracks that touch on a variety of themes, including masculinity, sexuality, grief, relationships, stress, and love. Through his music, Dono Dono shares his personal experiences and the expectations that come with them, creating a unique and impactful sound that resonates with listeners.

Tags

Live performances

Neighborhood

,

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, February 16, 2025 07:00 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Location

Songbyrd Music House
View Map