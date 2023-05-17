Saluting the music of country music-legend Dolly Parton

Grab your boots and cowboy hats! We close out our 22-23 Season with a salute to none other than country music legend Dolly Parton. With a career spanning over 50 years and a record-setting 25 #1 songs on the Billboard Country Music charts (tied with Reba McEntire), she is known for her inspiring lyrics and incomparable melodies. We’re pulling out all the stops for our season finale! Songs include “Here You Come Again,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Jolene,” and “My Tennessee Mountain Home.”