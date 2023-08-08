Dog Days of Summer: Dog-Friendly Happy Hour: Last Day

Beginning August 1st and running through Labor Day weekend, Le Clou will be hosting a daily happy hour catered to you and your furry friends. Humans can enjoy discounted snacks like Crudite, Moules Frites, and Pate de Campagne from Chef Nick Stefanelli, along with drink specials starting at $8. Happy hour is available at the bar indoors, and the outdoor patio, where your dogs are welcome, and encourage! Dogs on the patio can cool off with puppy popsicles and other treats. The outdoor patio will be shaded to keep the dogs comfortable, and a puppy pool will be available on special occasions