Dog Adoption Event at Carlyle Crossing

Lucky Dog is hosting a dog adoption event from 12-2PM at Carlyle Crossing in Alexandria (2455 Mandeville Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314). Please check back for a tentative list of dogs attending but understand it is subject to last minute changes. All applicants will have to complete our application process before adopting from Lucky Dog Animal Rescue — get started now by filling that out as soon as possible at luckydoganimalrescue.org/adopt.