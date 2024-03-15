Dog Adoption Event at Carlyle Crossing
Saturday, March 30, 2024

Dog Adoption Event at Carlyle Crossing

2455 Mandeville Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314
Alexandria

Carlyle Crossing

Free

About This Event

Lucky Dog is hosting a dog adoption event from 12-2PM at Carlyle Crossing in Alexandria (2455 Mandeville Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314). Please check back for a tentative list of dogs attending but understand it is subject to last minute changes. All applicants will have to complete our application process before adopting from Lucky Dog Animal Rescue — get started now by filling that out as soon as possible at luckydoganimalrescue.org/adopt.

Neighborhood

Date

Saturday, March 30, 2024 12:00 pm

Location

Carlyle Crossing
