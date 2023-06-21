Thursday, June 29, 2023

DMV Professionals Networking – Arts & Entertainment

1348 H St. NE, DC
NoMa

Focus Social Club

Free

About This Event

Them2Us is posed with mission of turning people we consider “them” to “us.” Our goal is to create opportunities to bridge and build. We create and environment conducive to networking by having moderated dialogue with captivating panelist. We also bring out local talent to support this evening outing.

So grab your friends and come out for food and drinks.

Work teams happy hour are welcomed! Professionals looking to mingle are welcome. Doesn’t matter if you are a person in the industry or a persons interested in the field you are welcomed as well.

Dress to impressed – Smart Casual

Thursday, June 29, 2023 06:00 pm

Focus Social Club
